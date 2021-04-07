Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE GCG traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.90. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.27. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$18.40 and a one year high of C$32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.43 million and a PE ratio of 19.01.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,375. In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,350 shares of company stock worth $1,496,433.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

