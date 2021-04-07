Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.90. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$18.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$829.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$635,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,375. Insiders acquired 50,350 shares of company stock worth $1,496,433 in the last ninety days.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

