Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,770 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.