Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

