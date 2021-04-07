Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,967 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

