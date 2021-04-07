Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 371,560 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.10%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.