Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,322 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Universal Display by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $14,825,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.83. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

