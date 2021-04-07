Gulden 1-Day Volume Tops $140,341.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $9.33 million and $140,341.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00413058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005084 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,358,453 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

