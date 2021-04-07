GXChain 1-Day Volume Tops $16.05 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $70.11 million and $16.05 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,130,662 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

