Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 9,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,756. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

