Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.97% of Hancock Whitney worth $146,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

