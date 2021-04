Head-To-Head Contrast: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) & VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of InterDigital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterDigital and VirnetX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $318.92 million 6.39 $20.93 million $0.66 100.20 VirnetX $90,000.00 4,287.23 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterDigital and VirnetX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 1 4 0 2.80 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.73%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than VirnetX.

Risk & Volatility

InterDigital has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 16.17% 5.25% 2.65% VirnetX 93.64% 145.01% 113.63%

Summary

InterDigital beats VirnetX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G NR, LTE-Advanced, and cellular Internet of Things (IoT) areas, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. It also provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence. The company's patented technologies are used in various products that include cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment, which comprise base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and IoT devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 32,000 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video encoding, display technology, and other areas. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

