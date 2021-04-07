Head to Head Review: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) versus Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.44 -$7.90 million $0.62 60.05 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 5.99 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -15.53

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 2 2 0 2.00 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential downside of 29.72%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -25.18% -64.97% -12.57% Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70%

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of March 3, 2021, it operated approximately 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

