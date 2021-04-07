Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

