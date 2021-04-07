Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.47% of Century Aluminum worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

