Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $15.44 Million Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

