Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.50 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12,627.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,224 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average is $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $240.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.