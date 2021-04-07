Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,166 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,158,000 after buying an additional 1,462,762 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.