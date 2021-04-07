Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $12.38 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

