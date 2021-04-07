Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report sales of $176.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.86 million to $182.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.37 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $678.94 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,081 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,383. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

