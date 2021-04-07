Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $222.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00310428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,865,723 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

