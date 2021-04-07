Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.