Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.16.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.