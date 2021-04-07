Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Timothy Andrew Roberts Purchases 7,000 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,970 ($24,784.43).

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.55. Henry Boot PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.00 million and a PE ratio of 30.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

