Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

