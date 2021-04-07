Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HESAY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. 16,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,375. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $118.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

