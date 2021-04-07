HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $240,065.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.71 or 0.00618830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.