Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

