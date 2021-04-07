Hessam Nadji Sells 341 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 341 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $11,696.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,221,076.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $345,775.68.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $892,575.00.

NYSE MMI opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 95.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

