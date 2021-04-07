Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.30 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.38-0.38 EPS.

Shares of HIMX opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

