Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.88. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 46,076 shares.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

