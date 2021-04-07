HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.