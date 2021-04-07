HM Payson & Co. Has $6.97 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

