HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,819.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

