HM Payson & Co. Sells 195 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $58,560,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of ZBH opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

