HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,612,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13.

