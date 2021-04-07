Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $169,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.19.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

