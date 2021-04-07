Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.67

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.67 and last traded at $219.09, with a volume of 5547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

