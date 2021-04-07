HOQU Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $454,374.42 and approximately $1.21 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00056607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.19 or 0.00633301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

