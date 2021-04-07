Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $841,000 Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

