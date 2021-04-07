Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $873,000 Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

