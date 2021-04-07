Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

