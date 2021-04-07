Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.