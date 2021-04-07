Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

