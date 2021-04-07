Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,973 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tenneco worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,841,977 shares of company stock worth $138,047,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

