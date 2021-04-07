Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 83,590 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 193,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $369.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

