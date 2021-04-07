Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 898.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $118,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TEGNA by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

