Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $180.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

