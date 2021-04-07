Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.