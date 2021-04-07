ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00069460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00248592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00786753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.14 or 1.00796943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

